Russia Attacked 15 Critical Infrastructure Facilities Overnight Communities Ministry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Kostiantyn Kovalchuk said this at a briefing on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the enemy attacked 15 critical infrastructure facilities, including thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants in various regions," Kovalchuk said.

He noted that 472 residential buildings in Kyiv are currently without heat, mostly in the Pecherskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. All local utility teams, as well as emergency crews from other regions, are working to restore heating.

At the same time, Kovalchuk stressed that the overnight attack did not affect Kyiv's water supply and sewage systems.

Despite the attacks, 98.5% of residential buildings and more than 99% of social infrastructure facilities across Ukraine remain connected to heating.

As reported earlier, Russian forces launched nearly 300 drones and 25 missiles at Ukraine overnight, with energy infrastructure being the main target.