Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Attacked 15 Critical Infrastructure Facilities Overnight Communities Ministry

Russia Attacked 15 Critical Infrastructure Facilities Overnight Communities Ministry


2026-01-13 03:20:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Kostiantyn Kovalchuk said this at a briefing on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the enemy attacked 15 critical infrastructure facilities, including thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants in various regions," Kovalchuk said.

He noted that 472 residential buildings in Kyiv are currently without heat, mostly in the Pecherskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. All local utility teams, as well as emergency crews from other regions, are working to restore heating.

Read also: Zelensky holds call with Schoof, highlights urgent need for air defense missiles as Russian strikes hit energy

At the same time, Kovalchuk stressed that the overnight attack did not affect Kyiv's water supply and sewage systems.

Despite the attacks, 98.5% of residential buildings and more than 99% of social infrastructure facilities across Ukraine remain connected to heating.

As reported earlier, Russian forces launched nearly 300 drones and 25 missiles at Ukraine overnight, with energy infrastructure being the main target.

MENAFN13012026000193011044ID1110594396



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search