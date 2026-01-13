War Update: 72 Clashes Along Frontline Since Dawn, Enemy's Main Offensive Effort Concentrated On Pokrovsk
Russian forces carried out artillery shelling of Kucherivka, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Sukhodil, and Bezsalivka in the Sumy region.
In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy conducted 88 shelling attacks, including eight strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.
In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russians launched three attacks near Prylipka and Dehtiarne; one engagement is ongoing.
In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces twice attempted to push Ukrainian Defense Forces back toward Petropavlivka and Pishchane.
In the Lyman sector, four combat engagements took place. The enemy attacked near Kolodiazi as well as toward Lypove and Stavky.
In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out two attacks today near Dronivka and Fedorivka.
In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Stupochky and toward Pryvillia.
In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped ten enemy attacks. The invader attempted to advance near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Yablunivka, and toward Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops attempted to advance 28 times near Shakhove, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, and toward Filiia and Novopavlivka. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 26 attacks, while two engagements are ongoing.Read also: Ukraine's Defense Forces foil Russia's plans to defeat Ukraine in 2025 – CinC Syrskyi
In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Rybne, Yehorivka, and Solodke.
In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks near Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia; four engagements are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv sector, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.
In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian invaders made one unsuccessful attempt to improve their position near the Antonivskyi Bridge.
In other sectors of the front, no significant changes in the operational situation were recorded.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian assault units are once again attempting to infiltrate the northern part of the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.
