MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

WHO, Gavi Provide 20 Vehicles to Boost Immunization Drive in Pakistan

Islamabad, January 13, 2026 - The World Health Organization (WHO), with financial support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has handed over 20 four-wheel-drive (4x4) vehicles to Pakistan's Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) to strengthen vaccination efforts in remote and hard-to-reach areas of the country.



The vehicles will be deployed across 20 priority districts with a high number of“zero-dose” children-those who have never received any vaccine.

According to the distribution plan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan will each receive three vehicles, while Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the federal level will receive two each. One vehicle each has been allocated to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).



Health officials say the new vehicles will address long-standing transport shortages that have hindered immunization performance in geographically challenging and high-risk districts. Improved mobility will enable better field supervision, verification of micro-plans, and timely vaccine delivery to distant communities.



Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal thanked WHO and Gavi for the support, stating that Pakistan faces serious challenges in water, sanitation, and health infrastructure.

“To reduce the burden of disease, it is vital that our children are vaccinated against 13 vaccine-preventable diseases. These vehicles will help us reach zero-dose children and underprivileged populations who lack access and awareness,” he said.

WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr. Luo Dapeng, emphasized the importance of reliable transport for effective public health work. He said the vehicles would strengthen supervision, resolve logistical issues on-site, and support Pakistan's efforts to protect every child from vaccine-preventable diseases.



Director General of the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), Dr. Musa Khan, termed the initiative a major step forward in health systems strengthening.“These vehicles will enhance service delivery in hard-to-reach and security-compromised areas, ensuring that no child is left behind,” he said.



Pakistan launched its Expanded Programme on Immunization in 1978 in partnership with WHO. Currently, the programme protects more than 7 million children and 5.5 million pregnant women each year with life-saving vaccines.

Globally, vaccination saves a life every ten seconds, and over the past 50 years, vaccines have saved an estimated 154 million lives.