AIGF Wins 2 Regional Awards For Sustainability And Community Impact

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) - The Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF), the executive development arm of the Airport International Group (AIG), has won two regional awards in recognition of its outstanding contributions to sustainable development and social responsibility within the local communities surrounding Queen Alia International Airport.During the Aviation Innovation Awards 2025 ceremony, presented by MEA Business and MEA Finance, the AIGF received the "Innovation in Sustainability" award in recognition of its pioneering efforts in designing and implementing high-impact programs that generate tangible and long-term social and economic change.The award highlighted the AIGF's integrated sustainability model, which includes youth empowerment, development of surrounding communities, and environmental protection, in line with national priorities and global best practices.Chairman of the Foundation's Board, Omar Masri, said the regional awards reflect the collective impact of the Foundation's programs, teams and partnerships, and reaffirm the conviction that sustainable development begins with empowering young women and men. He noted that investing in skills, expanding opportunities and building confidence enable individuals and communities to actively participate in shaping their future.He added that the AIGF continues to implement inclusive, scalable and measurable initiatives that contribute to supporting Jordan's national sustainability agenda and delivering tangible impact aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through three strategic pillars: youth empowerment, development of neighboring communities, and environmental sustainability.Masri also noted that the AIG has maintained its distinguished AAA rating, the highest awarded by ESG Score, the independent European non-financial rating agency, and increased its overall score to 93 out of 100 in 2024.