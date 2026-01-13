EMRC Monitors Power System Readiness As Electricity Load Rises

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) – The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) is continuing to monitor the readiness of the energy system across the Kingdom, both in the field and from the Monitoring and Emergency Center, under the direct supervision of the Chairman of the EMRC's Board of Commissioners, Eng. Ziad Al-Saaida, as part of efforts to ensure supply stability and service quality.According to data received by the Monitoring Center, the maximum load on the national electricity system on Tuesday reached 4,340 megawatts at 6:00 p.m., compared with about 4,060 megawatts recorded the previous day. The load remains within safe operational levels, reflecting the robustness of the electricity system and the stability of its performance.Limited technical faults on distribution networks were handled efficiently without any impact on the continuity of service to citizens, while the high-voltage transmission network continued operating with full reliability and without recording any outages.Total demand for household gas cylinders on Tuesday reached about 255,000 cylinders distributed across all governorates, with supplies confirmed to be available and the supply system ready to meet citizens' needs efficiently and without interruption.Al-Saaida said the EMRC will continue to strengthen readiness and enhance real-time coordination with all sector partners around the clock, ensuring sustainable supply and service stability across all regions of the Kingdom, and reflecting the high level of preparedness of Jordan's national energy system.