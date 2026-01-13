MENAFN - GetNews) "“Stylists want training they can apply immediately behind the chair,” said Shynethia, host of the Atlanta Silk Press Class.“This class focuses on strong fundamentals, consistent results, and maintaining hair health - so attendees can deliver a beautiful finish while supporting healthy hair goals.”"Luv Your Hair Studio, a natural hair salon in Atlanta, is hosting an Atlanta Silk Press Class on February 22 at 1:00 PM, led by Shynethia. This hands-on training is for hairstylists, salon owners, and at-home learners who want a step-by-step silk press process focused on technique, heat control, and healthy hair results. The class covers prep, blow-drying, flat iron technique, and professional finishing. Pricing is $275 and space is limited.

ATLANTA, GA - Jan 13, 2026 - Luv Your Hair Studio, a premier natural hair salon in Atlanta, announces its upcoming Atlanta Silk Press Class on February 22 at 1:00 PM, hosted by Shynethia. This hands-on workshop is designed for hair stylists and salon owners looking for silk press training in Atlanta, as well as women who want to learn how to achieve salon results at home using healthy-hair focused technique.

The class is a $275 total investment, with a pre-registration rate of $200 available through January 18. Space is limited.

“Stylists want training they can apply immediately behind the chair,” said Shynethia, host of the Atlanta Silk Press Class.“This class focuses on strong fundamentals, consistent results, and maintaining hair health - so attendees can deliver a beautiful finish while supporting healthy hair goals.”

A Silk Press Workshop Focused on Technique and Hair Health

The Atlanta Silk Press Class provides step-by-step instruction on preparation, heat control, and finishing methods that support smooth, long-lasting results. The workshop is ideal for professionals searching for silk press class Atlanta, silk press workshop Atlanta, natural hair training Atlanta, cosmetology continuing education Atlanta, and natural hair classes for stylists in Atlanta.

What You Will Learn

Attendees can expect practical guidance and demonstrations covering:



Hair readiness - cleansing, conditioning, and moisture balance

Sectioning and blow-dry methods for a smoother finish

Temperature guidance and heat control fundamentals for natural hair

Flat iron technique for sleek, silky results

Finishing methods for shine, movement, and longevity

Maintenance tips - how to preserve a silk press and reduce reversion Common mistakes that lead to avoidable damage and how to prevent them



Who Should Attend

Hair Stylists and Salon Owners seeking hands-on silk press class training, improved consistency, and a repeatable process to better serve natural hair clients. Women Who Want Salon Results at Home looking for a clear, step-by-step approach to healthy styling habits.

Registration Details

Luv Your Hair Studio Announces Atlanta Silk Press Class on February 22 - Hands-On Silk Press Training for Hair Stylists and Salon Owners

Event: Atlanta Silk Press Class Hosted by: Shynethia Date/Time: February 22, 1:00 PM Total Investment: $275 Pre-Registration Rate: $200 (ends January 18) Location: Register: [REGISTRATION LINK ]

Early registration rate available through January 18

About Luv Your Hair Studio

Luv Your Hair Studio is a trusted natural hair salon in Atlanta, focused on healthy hair outcomes, education, and elevated styling for textured hair. The studio is known for results-driven services that support moisture retention, length retention, and confident styling for natural curls and coils.