Apex Chiropractic Celebrates 3Rd Anniversary Serving West Houston Community

Apex Chiropractic is celebrating its third anniversary this year, a milestone for the West Houston practice that has built a loyal patient base in the Energy Corridor area. Dr. Kevin Wafer, who founded the clinic in 2022, says the past three years have exceeded his expectations.

"When we opened our doors, I knew we had something special to offer," Dr. Wafer said. "But watching families come back month after month, seeing kids we first treated as toddlers now running around the waiting room - that's been the real reward."

The practice has become a go-to Houston chiropractor for residents who deal with everything from chronic back pain to posture problems caused by desk jobs and smartphone use. Dr. Wafer takes a comprehensive approach that starts with digital X-rays and postural analysis before any treatment begins. It's a detail that patients notice, especially those who've bounced around to other clinics without clear answers.

The clinic earned recognition from Three Best Rated and has accumulated hundreds of positive reviews from patients who appreciate the no-nonsense approach to care. Rather than endless appointments, Dr. Wafer focuses on results that send patients home with exercises they can do themselves.







That philosophy comes from personal experience. Dr. Wafer grew up around chiropractic care. His mother worked as a chiropractic assistant, and he received his first adjustment at just three months old. He played competitive baseball throughout his childhood and still credits regular adjustments for keeping him on the field. After earning a chemistry degree from the University of Texas at Austin, he found his way back to the profession that shaped his upbringing.

"I spent a summer visiting my childhood chiropractor, who was in his 80s and still practiced after 60 years," Dr. Wafer recalled. "I watched patients get carried in and walk out on their own. That's when I knew this was what I wanted to do."

He graduated with honors from Texas Chiropractic College and completed an internship with the Rice University athletic department before opening his own practice. His wife, Cristin, is also a chiropractor, practicing in Katy alongside her father.

The clinic offers spinal decompression therapy for disc and degenerative conditions, along with traditional adjustments and cervical care. Apex accepts most major insurance plans-a practical consideration that matters to families juggling healthcare costs.

Looking ahead, Dr. Wafer plans to continue growing the practice while maintaining the personal attention that patients have come to expect. In a city with no shortage of options, Apex Chiropractic has carved out a reputation as one of the best Houston chiropractor choices for families who want lasting results, not just temporary relief.

