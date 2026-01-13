Varghese Summersett Named 2025 Best Fort Worth Law Firm

MENAFN - GetNews) Varghese Summersett was named 2025 Best Law Firm in Fort Worth by BusinessRate, based on certified Google Reviews. The honor recognizes excellence in customer satisfaction and reputation. The firm has over 1,250 five-star reviews and statewide acclaim and legal services.







Varghese Summersett has been named the 2025 Best Law Firm in Fort Worth by BusinessRate - an honor based on verified data from Google Reviews, as analyzed and certified by BusinessRate.

This recognition is part of the BusinessRate BEST of 2025 Awards, which identify local leaders in customer satisfaction, brand reputation, and service excellence using publicly available Google review data. The comprehensive ranking shows how businesses rank against local competitors.

“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the commitment of our team to deliver unmatched legal representation,” said Benson Varghese, Founder and Managing Partner of Varghese Summersett.“We've built this firm on a foundation of excellence, integrity, and compassion - and we're honored to be acknowledged for that.”

To date, the firm has more than 1,250 5-star Google reviews - a testament to its dedication to client satisfaction.

ABOUT VARGHESE SUMMERSETT

​​Varghese Summersett is a premier criminal defense, family law, and personal injury firm in Texas dedicated to helping people through life's greatest challenges. Each division is comprised of experienced, award-winning attorneys committed to providing exceptional legal services.

Varghese Summersett has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. three times by Inc. 5000. It has also been named a DFW Favorite, Best Law Firm, Readers' Choice, Small Business of the Year, Best Company to Work For, and Best Place for Working Parents, among other accolades. Earlier this year, the firm received the Richard L. Knight Rotary Minority Business Award, which recognizes minority-owned businesses that exemplify core values and best practices.

The firm's lawyers have also been recognized as Top Attorneys, Super Lawyers, Rising Stars, Best Lawyers, and Ones to Watch in America. Most notably, Founder Benson Varghese was honored as an Entrepreneur of Excellence by Fort Worth Inc. in 2025. Four of the firm's attorneys are also board-certified, the highest designation an attorney can achieve in Texas.

“Without a doubt, we have the best and brightest attorneys in the state of Texas,” said Anna Summersett, partner and co-founder of the firm.“Our team brings extensive experience, strong work ethic, and genuine compassion to every client we serve - and that's reflected in our positive Google reviews.”

The firm has offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake, and Houston. Learn more at versustexas.