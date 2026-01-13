Silver State Mental Health Reduces Wait Times For Psychiatric Care Across Nevada

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Silver State Mental Health Logo"Silver State Mental Health has expanded same-week psychiatric services across Nevada, offering faster access to evaluations, therapy, and medication management. With locations in Las Vegas, Reno, Henderson, and statewide telehealth, the clinic aims to reduce delays in care while supporting continuity and personalized treatment for conditions like anxiety, depression, ADHD, and trauma-related disorders under the leadership of Dr. Daniel Tan.

LAS VEGAS, NV - January 13, 2026 - Silver State Mental Health, an outpatient psychiatry practice with locations across Nevada, has expanded its rapid-access services to reduce delays in psychiatric care. The updated model offers same-week evaluations and follow-up treatment for individuals in need of timely support.

In many areas of Nevada, patients face wait times of several weeks-or longer-for psychiatric services. These delays can disrupt continuity of care and, in some cases, prevent treatment from beginning altogether. Silver State Mental Health's model is designed to address those challenges while maintaining consistent, evidence-based clinical care.

With clinics in Las Vegas, Reno, Henderson, and surrounding areas, the practice provides treatment for a range of conditions, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, ADHD, addiction, and trauma-related symptoms. Services are available both in-person and via telepsychiatry, allowing patients in both urban and rural regions to access care with fewer logistical barriers.

“When someone reaches out for help, timing can make a real difference,” said Dr. Daniel Tan, Medical Director at Silver State Mental Health.“A delayed appointment can be a missed opportunity to intervene early. Our goal is to improve access without compromising the quality or depth of care.”

The clinic's rapid-access services include psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and individual therapy for both adolescents and adults. Intake and scheduling processes have been streamlined to reduce the administrative bottlenecks that often contribute to delayed treatment.

Dr. Tan noted that early access can play a critical role in clinical outcomes.“Delays don't just slow progress,” he said.“They can cause patients to disengage or turn to emergency care. Improving access helps patients stabilize sooner and stay engaged in treatment over time.”

Silver State Mental Health also incorporates pharmacogenetic testing as part of its diagnostic tools, including the use of GeneSight® testing when appropriate. This information can support more individualized prescribing decisions, especially for patients who have experienced limited response or side effects with past medications.

Beyond scheduling access, the clinic continues to address broader systemic barriers to care, including provider shortages and geographic limitations. Telepsychiatry remains central to reaching underserved communities, particularly in rural areas of Nevada where psychiatric services are less available.

The practice accepts most major insurance plans and is currently enrolling new patients. Clinical care is provided by a multidisciplinary team and includes regular follow-up, medication monitoring, and coordination with other health providers when needed.

As demand for psychiatric care increases statewide, the clinic's focus remains on maintaining clinical integrity while responding to evolving patient needs.

“Access is important, but so is consistency,” Dr. Tan said.“This expansion is about ensuring that patients receive timely care and have the opportunity to continue treatment in a way that supports long-term stability.”