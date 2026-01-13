National Civil Rights Museum Launches Legacy Year With 40Th MLK Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) King Day Features FREE Admission All Day, Family Activities, Storytelling, Service & Virtual Program

Memphis, TN, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, January 19, the National Civil Rights Museum will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration, inviting the community to honor Dr. King's legacy through FREE museum admission, family-friendly activities, storytelling, service opportunities, and virtual engagement from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This year's celebration marks the 40th anniversary of the federal Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and officially launches the Museum's Legacy Year, commemorating its 35th anniversary and the upcoming reopening of The Legacy experience in 2026.

FREE Admission for All

In keeping with its long-standing commitment to accessibility and education, the Museum will offer FREE admission all day, generously supported by FedEx. For more than a decade, FedEx has made it possible for families, students, and visitors of all backgrounds to experience Dr. King's legacy and the Museum's mission.

Family Entertainment & Youth Activities

With support from Ford Philanthropy, the Museum's campus will feature live performances and educational activities that align with Dr. King's values of justice, dignity, and service. There will also be a tented Community Resource Pavilion with health and public service information, arts and crafts, and youth learning stations.

“Our Stories, Our Museum”: Storytelling Lounge

A signature feature of MLK Day 2026 is the “Our Stories, Our Museum” Storytelling Lounge, presented in partnership with iHeartMedia. This broadcast activation invites visitors to record personal reflections, family stories, and perspectives on Dr. King's legacy, contributing to a growing living archive that will inform future Museum programming and exhibitions.

While the hometown NBA Memphis Grizzlies are traveling abroad for an exhibition game, the Museum's King Day partnership with the team continues through engagement in sports, youth culture, and the community in lieu of the annual MLK Day Game activities. As part of this collaboration:



The National Civil Rights Museum, with support from the Hyde Family Foundation, will present a six-week temporary exhibition entitled, An Intersection of Sports and Race: The Legacy of the National Civil Rights Museum at FedExForum, bringing civil rights history, the story of the Grizzlies' partnership with the Museum, and its legacy to fans and visitors during the heart of the NBA season.

The Museum's 2025 Keeper of the Dream Award winners will participate in a Global Game Watch Party youth panel at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis on January 18. The brief halftime dialogue creates space for young people to discuss Dr. King's relevance today, civic leadership, and the role of sports in advancing social understanding. A special MLK Day commemorative Grizzlies jersey is available for purchase at FedExForum and the National Civil Rights Museum Store, with proceeds benefiting the Museum.

Together, these partnerships reinforce the Museum's belief that civil rights history is not confined to one place-it lives wherever people gather, share stories, and take responsibility for shaping a more just future.

Virtual Presentation: A National Conversation

For those unable to attend in person, the Museum will host a Virtual King Day Presentation, featuring a special conversation with Dr. Lerone A. Martin, Martin Luther King Jr. Centennial Professor and Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University. The discussion will explore the history of the King Holiday, its continued relevance, and the responsibility of future generations to protect democracy.

Interwoven throughout the program will be community testimonials reflecting on the personal and collective importance of the King Holiday and the role of the National Civil Rights Museum as it celebrates its 35th anniversary. The virtual presentation will also feature performances by local artists, highlighting Memphis's rich cultural legacy through music that reflects the enduring spirit of Dr. King's message and ongoing contribution to social change.

King Day 2026 Highlights



Free museum admission from 8:00 am–6:00 pm, made possible by the unwavering support of FedEx, a partner for ten years in making King Day accessible to all.

Live entertainment on the Main Stage at 10:00 am–4:00 pm, featuring local and regional artists, choirs, performers, and student groups.

Legacy storytelling, in partnership with iHeartMedia, to capture multigenerational stories that illuminate how Dr. King's legacy is lived today.

Family activities, including arts and crafts, learning stations, and youth-centered programming, are inspired by Dr. King's principles of justice, equality, and service.

Community Resource Pavilion, offering access to civic organizations, health and wellness providers, and service initiatives across Memphis.

Food trucks and local vendors, highlighting the flavors and creativity of Memphis concession cuisine. Day of Service opportunities, including a food drive with Mid-South Food Bank, a blood drive with Vitalant, and additional community groups, encouraging guests to donate canned goods, give blood, and support neighbors in need.

A Legacy 35 Years in the Making

The year 2026 also marks the 35th anniversary of the National Civil Rights Museum, founded in 1991 at the historic Lorraine Motel. Legacy Year will feature public programs, exhibitions, oral history projects, and community collaborations that highlight the ongoing impact of the civil rights movement and inspire today's changemakers.

The National Civil Rights Museum invites families, students, neighbors, and visitors from across the region to join this landmark celebration.

For event information and updates, visit kingday or follow #KingDay2026.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to honor and preserve the site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination. It chronicles the American civil rights movement and tells the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights, serving as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries.

