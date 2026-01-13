Headlamp Order Delivery Adjustment Notice

MENAFN - GetNews) On the occasion of the Spring Festival in China, Ningbo Mengting Outdoor implement Co., Ltd. would like to thank all our customers for their support in 2025.

Amid the booming outdoor gear market, our outdoor headlamp factory has been steadfastly advancing all operations with the core objectives of 'stabilizing production, enhancing quality, and expanding markets,' achieving steady corporate growth.

In production management, we optimized workflows, refined task allocation, and enhanced staff training, which significantly boosted efficiency. Meanwhile, by rigorously enforcing the quality management system and implementing end-to-end quality control, we substantially improved the first-pass pass rate of products.

Our product and market strategy focuses on three core scenarios: outdoor adventure, industrial operations, and daily commuting. We have iteratively upgraded multiple classic headlight models with practical features like extended battery life and USB-C fast charging, while introducing lightweight headlamp variants that have received positive market feedback.

In terms of market expansion, we will intensify our efforts in the European market while planning to enter emerging overseas markets such as the Middle East and South America.

In 2026, we will continue to prioritize customer needs, strengthen rechargeable & AAA headlamp production foundations, enhance product(outdoor headlamp, flashlight, camping light etc.) competitiveness, and drive the company toward higher-quality development.

Order Delivery Adjustment Notice

As we enter the year-end order peak season, production scheduling and logistical constraints have led to all new orders being rescheduled to late March or early April 2026 effective immediately.

To ensure smooth order fulfillment, we recommend confirming delivery timelines and related details with your designated sales representative prior to placing an order. We will optimize production resources to guarantee efficient order delivery.

Your understanding and support are greatly appreciated.





