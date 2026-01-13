Custom Paper Gift Bags: Perfect Paper, GSM, Craft & Cost Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) In brand packaging, gift bags are not just packaging tools; they directly impact consumers' first impressions of the brand, quality judgment, and environmental awareness. Whether for retail or custom paper bags for specific occasions, selecting the right material and craft can enhance the brand image while ensuring practicality and eco-friendliness.

Comparison of Common Paper Gift Bag Materials

Currently, there are several common types of materials used for gift bags: Kraft paper, SBS paper, coated paper, and specialty paper. These materials not only offer distinct appearances but also cater to different brand needs.

1 Paper

Kraft Paper is widely used around the world for its strong tear and tensile strength, making it an ideal material for daily retail and eco-friendly brands. If your brand emphasizes environmental consciousness and requires high load-bearing capacity, Kraft paper is an excellent choice.

● Suitable Scenarios

Suitable for small to medium-sized bags used for everyday products, especially clothing, books, and beauty packaging.

● Advantages

High strength and durability, free from harmful coatings, making it recyclable.

2. SBS Paper

SBS Paper is a premium paper with a smooth finish, ideal for high-quality printing, commonly used for packaging designs of premium retail brands. Its excellent color accuracy and print quality make it an ideal choice for brands that need to stand out.

● Suitable Scenarios

Suitable for high-end markets such as cosmetics, jewelry, and luxury fashion.

● Advantages

Crisp print quality with vibrant colors, perfect for premium finishes like foil stamping and embossing.

3. Coated Paper

Coated Paper is treated with a coating that enhances color vibrancy, making it ideal for image-heavy designs. It is particularly useful for packaging in events and pop-up marketing, where visual appeal is crucial.

● Suitable Scenarios

Suitable for retail promotions and event packaging needs, providing vivid images and gradient effects.

● Advantages

Rich in color and detail, perfect for printing advertisements or promotional materials.

4. Specialty Paper

Specialty Paper includes textured paper, pearl paper, touch-feel paper, and more, providing unique textures and tactile experiences. These papers are often the go-to choice for limited edition gift bags and corporate custom gifts, adding uniqueness and luxury to the packaging.

● Suitable Scenarios

Suitable for limited edition products and high-end gift box packaging, emphasizing brand personalization and luxury feel.

● Advantages

Strong visual impact and unique tactile experiences, boosting the perceived value of the brand.

How to Quickly Choose the Right Paper for Your Gift Bags?

When selecting paper gift bags, consider the following aspects:

Choose Paper Gift Bags to Elevate Your Brand Image and Eco-Friendly Appeal

If you want to directly convert your brand's needs into a comprehensive solution: Paper + GSM + Craft + Structure + Cost Range, feel free to contact I GREEN PACKAGING.