"Impacting Roofing & Construction is an experienced home renovation contractor, ready to assist with a variety of home renovation projects, such as this local home sunroom addition."As homeowners across the CSRA rethink how their homes function, feel, and grow with their families, one question continues to rise to the surface: Who can I trust as my home renovation contractor? For many homeowners in the Augusta and Evans GA area, the answer has become Impact Roofing & Construction.

Rather than chasing short-term design trends or surface-level upgrades, Impact Roofing & Construction approaches renovation with a long-term mindset-helping homeowners improve how their homes live, age, and perform. From modernizing outdated interiors to reworking layouts that no longer fit today's lifestyles, the company focuses on renovations that deliver lasting comfort, durability, and value.

“Most homeowners don't renovate just to change how a home looks,” said Will Neuhaus, Impact Roofing & Construction.“They renovate because something isn't working anymore-whether it's space, flow, or function. As a home renovation contractor, our role is to solve those challenges the right way, not take shortcuts.”

Renovation With Purpose, Not Guesswork

Unlike contractors who treat renovation as a collection of disconnected tasks, Impact Roofing & Construction manages each project as a unified process. As a licensed general contractor, the company oversees planning, construction, and execution under one roof-reducing delays, miscommunication, and unexpected costs that can derail renovation projects.

Homeowners working with Impact benefit from:



Clear planning and consistent communication throughout the project

Structural and functional improvements, not just cosmetic changes

Experienced craftsmanship rooted in professional construction standards

Single-contractor accountability, eliminating coordination headaches Renovations built for longevity, safety, and everyday use

This approach is especially valuable for larger or more complex renovation projects where quality control, code compliance, and scheduling precision are essential.

Helping Homes Adapt to Real Life

From kitchens that no longer support busy households to living spaces that feel closed-off or inefficient, Impact Roofing & Construction helps homeowners reimagine what their homes can be. Many projects focus on improving usability-enhancing layout flow, increasing natural light, and upgrading materials to better withstand daily wear.

With rising housing costs and limited inventory, more homeowners are choosing to renovate rather than relocate. Working with a trusted home renovation contractor allows them to reinvest confidently in the home they already own-without compromising on quality or safety.

Home Renovation Services Offered by Impact Roofing & Construction

Impact Roofing & Construction provides a full range of residential renovation and construction services, including:



Whole-home renovations and remodels

Kitchen and bathroom renovations

Interior remodeling and layout reconfiguration

Home additions and expansions

Exterior renovations and structural upgrades General construction and custom improvement projects

By offering comprehensive renovation services under one contractor, Impact Roofing & Construction delivers a streamlined experience with consistent workmanship and reliable results.

About Impact Roofing & Construction

Impact Roofing & Construction is a licensed general contractor serving Evans, Augusta, and the greater CSRA. While widely recognized for professional roofing services, the company also specializes in home renovation, remodeling, and residential construction projects designed to enhance long-term livability and value. Known for transparency, accountability, and skilled execution, Impact Roofing & Construction is committed to helping homeowners renovate with confidence. To learn more about working with a trusted home renovation contractor, visit impactroofingconstruction or contact the team today.