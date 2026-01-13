Music Masters Collective Announces Debut Of 'Lindsey Webster's Music In The Mountains'

MENAFN - GetNews)



Tickets go on sale for exclusive immersive retreat featuring special guests Richard Elliot, Keiko Matsui, and Vincent Ingala

BIG INDIAN, N.Y. - Jan. 13, 2026 - Music Masters Collective has announced the official ticket release for the highly anticipated Lindsey Webster's Music in the Mountains, which launched Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 12 p.m. EST.

The four-day immersive musical retreat will take place May 26-29, 2026, at the historic Full Moon Resort in the heart of the Catskill Forest Preserve. This first-time event offers an intimate, all-inclusive experience where fans and musicians live and learn alongside Billboard-chart-topping soul and jazz artist Lindsey Webster, who will be accompanied throughout the event by world-renowned special guests Richard Elliot, Keiko Matsui, and Vincent Ingala.

An Immersive Musical Experience

Set against a backdrop of 100 acres of meadows and streams, Music in the Mountains is designed to remove the traditional barriers between artist and audience. Attendees will participate in a curated schedule of Q&A sessions exploring songwriting, performance, and the creative process.

The retreat features exclusive nightly performances in the resort's celebrated rustic venues, including the Moondance Pavilion and the Roadhouse. Guests will enjoy a communal atmosphere with all meals included, providing a unique opportunity for organic conversation and connection with the artists in a serene mountain setting.

Ticket and Event Information

With capacity strictly limited to maintain an intimate atmosphere, tickets are expected to be in high demand. Tickets are now officially on sale as of Tuesday, Jan. 13.

For ticket purchases and further event details, visit .

Scholarship Opportunities

Music Masters Collective is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to making these unique experiences accessible to all. As part of its mission, the organization provides a scholarship program for deserving individuals who face financial barriers to participation. 100% of all scholarship donations are distributed directly to individuals seeking aid. For more information on how to apply or donate, please visit scholarship.

About Music Masters Collective

Music Masters Collective, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization producing exceptional music events that focus on continuing education and unique live experiences. By connecting world-class "Masters" with participants in a retreat-style setting, the Collective fosters a unique environment for creative growth, inspiration, and community building.

To view original press release on PR Gun, please visit