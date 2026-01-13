When Profit Becomes Murder: Lester James Nixon Exposes The Hidden World Of Corporate Corruption In His Gripping New Thriller Mortal Risk

Raleigh, NC - What happens when saving money means taking lives? Author Lester James Nixon unveils a chilling new financial thriller, Mortal Risk - a razor-sharp, deeply human story that pulls readers into the morally bankrupt world of corporate insurance, hidden conspiracies, and one assassin's cold efficiency in a system where death is just another financial adjustment.

A Thriller Rooted in Reality - and Moral Consequence

Mortal Risk begins with a whisper - a mysterious man named Flyn, a professional killer with impeccable precision and a disarming coolness, carrying out what his employers call“underwriting adjustments.” His targets aren't spies or politicians... they're ordinary people whose continued survival costs powerful corporations millions.

Behind him stands The Underwriters, a secretive cabal of executives who meet in dimly lit boardrooms to orchestrate deaths that preserve their profits - and their secrets.

But when ethical and brilliant risk manager Mark Bradley stumbles across patterns that don't add up - a comatose employee who dies too soon, a retired executive who drowns under mysterious circumstances - he begins to unravel the truth: the system he's built his career on is hiding murder behind the mask of money.

A Story That Hits Close to Home

“Mortal Risk explores how the pursuit of profit can corrupt even the most stable institutions,” says author Lester James Nixon.“The world of insurance and corporate risk management is supposed to protect people - but when the moral compass spins off balance, it becomes a weapon. This book asks a simple question: What is the value of a life when it's measured against a company's bottom line?”

Drawing on real-world knowledge of finance and law, Nixon weaves an intense, character-driven narrative filled with suspense, ethical tension, and emotional depth. Fans of John Grisham, Michael Connelly, and Tom Clancy will find Mortal Risk both intellectually engaging and unputdownable.

About the Author

Lester James Nixon brings decades of professional experience and a deep understanding of the systems that shape modern industry to his fiction. With a keen eye for human behavior and a storyteller's gift for pacing and realism, Nixon transforms technical detail into a gripping moral drama. Mortal Risk is his most ambitious work to date - a novel that exposes the intersection of greed, corruption, and conscience.

Availability

Mortal Risk is now available in paperback, eBook, and hardback formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all major online retailers.

Publisher: Hemingway Publishers