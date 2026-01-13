Jiangsu Baowu New Materials: China Manufacturer And Wholesale Supplier Of Wear-Resistant Steel Plate & Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

MENAFN - GetNews)



"High-Quality Steel, Reliable Supply – Jiangsu Baowu New Materials Delivers Wear-Resistant and Electrical Steel for Global Industries."Jiangsu Baowu New Materials, a leading China manufacturer and wholesale supplier, offers high-quality wear-resistant steel plate and grain-oriented electrical steel for global industries. With in-stock inventory, one-stop processing, and compliance with ASTM, DIN, and JIS standards, the company ensures fast delivery, competitive pricing, and customized solutions, helping buyers reduce costs, improve efficiency, and secure reliable steel supply.

Wuxi, China - As global manufacturing industries continue to demand higher performance, longer service life, and stable supply of advanced materials, Jiangsu Baowu New Materials Co., Ltd., a professional steel manufacturer and exporter in China, is emerging as a trusted partner for international buyers seeking wear-resistant steel plate, grain-oriented electrical steel, silicon steel, nickel alloy steel, copper plate, and high-performance alloy materials at competitive factory prices.







Addressing Global Buyers' Key Pain Points in Steel Procurement

For overseas procurement managers, distributors, and project contractors, sourcing steel products from China often comes with common challenges: inconsistent quality, unstable supply, lack of customization, slow delivery, and poor after-sales support. Jiangsu Baowu New Materials was established to solve exactly these problems.

With a strong focus on quality stability, fast delivery, and one-stop processing services, Baowu New Materials has built a reliable supply system that helps customers reduce procurement risks, control costs, and shorten project timelines.

A Professional Steel Manufacturer & Supplier Based in China

Located in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, one of China's most important steel distribution and processing hubs, Jiangsu Baowu New Materials benefits from convenient water, land, and air transportation, enabling efficient logistics to Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other global markets.

As a professional steel manufacturer, factory, supplier, and exporter, the company specializes in supplying a wide range of high-quality materials, including:



Wear-Resistant Steel Plate

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel (CRGO)

Non-Oriented Electrical Steel (CRNGO)

Silicon Steel

Mold Steel

Nickel Alloy Steel

Inconel Alloys

Hastelloy Alloys

Monel Alloys

Copper Plate / Sheet Copper Tube / Pipe

All products are manufactured and processed in accordance with ASTM / ASME, DIN, JIS, and other international standards, ensuring global compatibility and compliance.

Wear-Resistant Steel Plate: Designed for Long Service Life and Cost Efficiency

One of Baowu New Materials' core products, Wear-Resistant Steel Plate, is widely used in mining, construction machinery, cement plants, steel mills, power generation, and heavy-duty industrial equipment.

As a reliable China wear-resistant steel plate manufacturer and supplier, Baowu offers:



Excellent abrasion and impact resistance

Stable mechanical properties

Consistent thickness and surface quality

Factory-direct wholesale pricing Custom cutting and fabrication services

These advantages help buyers significantly reduce equipment downtime, maintenance frequency, and long-term operating costs-making Baowu a preferred wear-resistant steel plate factory for global wholesale buyers.







Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel for High-Efficiency Power Applications

In the energy and electrical industries, material performance directly affects efficiency and sustainability. Baowu New Materials supplies Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel (CRGO) designed for transformers and power distribution equipment.

As an experienced grain-oriented electrical steel manufacturer in China, the company provides CRGO steel with:



Low core loss

High magnetic permeability

Stable magnetic induction

Thickness options such as 0.23mm and 0.35mm Grades including M2, M3, M4, M5, and M6

These features help transformer manufacturers improve energy efficiency while meeting increasingly strict environmental standards.

Non-Oriented Electrical Steel for Motors and Generators

Baowu also supplies Non-Oriented Electrical Steel (CRNGO), widely used in motors, generators, compressors, and rotating machinery. Compared with hot-rolled materials, cold-rolled non-oriented silicon steel offers better surface quality, higher filling factor, and improved magnetic performance.

Available grades include M12, M15, M19, M22, M27, M36, and M43, making Baowu a dependable non-oriented electrical steel supplier and distributor for both standard and customized projects.

High-Performance Nickel Alloys for Extreme Environments

For industries operating under high temperature, high pressure, or corrosive conditions, Baowu New Materials supplies a full range of nickel alloy steel and superalloys, including:



Inconel Alloys (625, 690, 718)

Hastelloy Alloys (C-22, C-276)

Monel Alloys INCOLOY® 800 / 825 / 901

These materials are widely used in chemical processing, petroleum, nuclear power, aerospace, heat exchangers, and environmental protection equipment, positioning Baowu as a competitive Inconel and Hastelloy alloy manufacturer and supplier in China.

Copper Plate and Copper Pipe for Industrial Applications

In addition to steel products, Baowu New Materials supplies copper plate, copper sheet, copper tube, and copper pipe for electrical installation, construction, and industrial manufacturing. As a professional copper plate and copper pipe factory, the company ensures precise dimensions, excellent conductivity, and stable material properties.







One-Stop Processing Center: Saving Time and Procurement Costs

To further reduce buyers' sourcing complexity, Baowu has established a one-stop steel processing center, offering:



Pipe processing: polishing, bundling, packaging, spraying

Sheet processing: bending, shearing, slitting, laser cutting, water jet cutting Custom fabrication based on drawings and technical requirements

This integrated service model allows buyers to receive ready-to-use materials, minimizing secondary processing costs and shortening project delivery cycles.

Strong Supply Capacity and Fast Delivery

With an annual supply capacity of approximately 5 million tons, Baowu New Materials maintains sufficient inventory of commonly used grades. Most in-stock products can be shipped immediately upon payment, while bulk orders enjoy preferential wholesale pricing.

This strong supply capability makes Baowu a dependable long-term partner for distributors, EPC contractors, and large-scale industrial users.

Commitment to Quality, Confidentiality, and Long-Term Cooperation

Certified by SGS, BV, and other internationally recognized inspection organizations, Baowu New Materials implements strict quality control throughout raw material procurement, processing, and delivery.

Equally important, the company solemnly commits to protecting customers' sales territories, design concepts, and confidential information, ensuring safe and trustworthy cooperation.

Contact Jiangsu Baowu New Materials Co., Ltd.

For buyers seeking a reliable wear-resistant steel plate manufacturer, grain-oriented electrical steel supplier, or nickel alloy steel factory in China, Jiangsu Baowu New Materials Co., Ltd. welcomes global inquiries.

Driven by the philosophy “Survive by Quality, Develop by Integrity,” Jiangsu Baowu New Materials is committed to delivering high-quality materials, competitive prices, and efficient service, helping global customers build stronger, more sustainable projects.