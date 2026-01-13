Advanced Window Products Extends Popular Window Promotion Till The End Of February

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Advanced Window Products"Advanced Window Products has extended its popular window promotion through February 28, 2026, offering homeowners a“Buy 3 windows, get the 4th free” deal. The extension allows more time to upgrade home comfort, appearance, and energy efficiency. The offer applies to qualifying installations and supports early-year home improvement planning for Pasadena-area homeowners.

Pasadena, TX - January 13, 2026 - Advanced Window Products is excited to announce the extension of its current window promotion, allowing homeowners to continue taking advantage of added value on window upgrades. The popular offer,“Buy 3 windows and get the 4th one free,” will keep going till February 28.

The promotion extension is designed to give more homeowners the opportunity to improve comfort, appearance, and energy efficiency without added pressure. By extending the offer, Advanced Window Products aims to support customers who are planning upgrades early in the year.

This limited-time promotion applies to qualifying window installations and reflects the company's continued commitment to accessible home improvement solutions. Customers are encouraged to schedule consultations early to secure availability before the February deadline.

Services Provided by Advanced Window Products

Advanced Window Products provides professional window installation, replacement, and impact-rated solutions for residential properties. The company offers a full range of services, including energy-efficient upgrades and hurricane protection, serving homeowners seeking quality windows in Pasadena and the surrounding areas.



Window installation services are tailored to enhance both performance and appearance. Homeowners choosing new windows in Pasadena can expect precise measurements, proper sealing, and products designed to improve insulation, reduce noise, and complement the architectural style of their home.

Window replacement services focus on upgrading aging or damaged windows with modern, durable alternatives. These services help improve energy efficiency, indoor comfort, and long-term value while ensuring proper fit and compliance with local building requirements.

Hurricane protection solutions include impact-resistant products built to withstand severe weather conditions. The company specializes in hurricane windows in Pasadena, offering systems designed to protect homes from high winds, debris impact, and pressure changes during storms. Additional services include consultations to help homeowners select the right window styles and materials for their needs. Each project is approached with attention to performance, safety, and long-term reliability.

About the Company

Advanced Window Products is a locally trusted provider of residential window solutions based near Pasadena, Texas. The company specializes in window installation, replacement, and impact-rated products, delivering practical solutions designed to improve comfort, protection, and home value.