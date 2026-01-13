403
Kuwait, Senegal Eye Closer Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, and Senegalese Minister of Finance Cheikh Diba discussed means of boosting and developing economic relations between the two countries.
The meeting, which came within the framework of the official visit by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to Kuwait, reviewed the standing cooperation aspects and means of backing and developing them in varied fields, Kuwait's Finance Ministry said in a press release.
Featuring a number of Kuwaiti officials and the accompanying delegation members, the meeting also focused on sharing views on mechanisms on upgrading mutual collaboration in the upcoming period, it added. (end)
