Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatari PM, Iran's SNSC Chief Discuss Enhancing Regional Security, Stability


2026-01-13 03:02:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 13 (KUNA) - Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani discussed advancing bilateral ties and latest regional developments.
The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that this came in a phone call initiated by the Iranian official on Tuesday.
Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulraman reaffirmed, during the call, Qatar's backing of all de-escalation efforts, as well as peaceful solutions to enhance security and stability in the region, added the statement. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

