Qatar: Working With Mediators To Accelerate Second Phase Of Gaza Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Qatar affirmed on Tuesday that it is working in coordination with other mediators to expedite reaching the second phase of the ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip.
During a weekly media briefing, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid Al Ansari said that preventing the entry of aid, delaying the entry of reconstruction materials, and delaying the opening of the Rafah crossing are leading to more casualties in Gaza every day.
He affirmed that using humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip in any negotiations or agreements is "unacceptable".
Al Ansari described the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip as "man-made, not a natural disaster.
Concerning the mediation efforts, Al Ansari noted that Qatar, in coordination with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, is conducting almost daily contacts at various levels.
The spokesman called on the international community to press more on all parties to reach the second phase of the deal, mainly since the remaining obstacles do not warrant delaying its implementation.
He stressed Qatar's engagement in these contacts and its support, through all available means, for resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, given the increasing challenges facing the region.
As for the US tariffs imposed on countries trading with Iran, Al Ansari pointed out that Qatar is among the countries most compliant with international sanctions imposed on various entities, provided there is international consensus on this matter.
He pointed out that the current situation is more complex, but this does not preclude reaching diplomatic solutions. (end)

