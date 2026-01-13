Introducing A Sustainable Gourmet Dining Experience At Vegan Restaurants At The Shiba Park Hotel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Shiba Park Hotel has announced a new“Green Road – Vegan Course” for visitors, 95% of whom are visitors from overseas, to be offered from February 2025. The unique style allows diners to enjoy Chinese, Western, and Japanese food at one restaurant, creating an environment where people with different tastes can enjoy a meal together at the same table.

The hotel features a unique restaurant, titled“The Dining,” where guests can enjoy Chinese, Western, and Japanese cuisine. Shiba Park Hotel is preparing a vegan menu to accommodate a growing global focus on wellness and guests with high health and environmental awareness.

The vegan menu will include options from Chinese, Western, and Japanese cuisine. Each dish will use plant-based ingredients and is being developed to be sustainable and healthy, carefully prepared with different techniques. In addition, there will be a plentiful amount of options for those who are not vegan, allowing people with different tastes to enjoy a meal together at the same table, making it suitable for client dinners and group gatherings. Guests can enjoy a special moment with their loved ones through a blissful dining experience that will satisfy all the senses.

Green Road – Vegan Course

Chinese: Chinese Restaurant Beijing

Vegetable Dim Sum – Vegetable spring rolls, spinach shumai, vegetable tofu skin rolls

Tea Tree Mushroom and Bamboo Pith Soup – Steamed Tea Tree Mushroom and Bamboo Fungus soup

Grilled Abalone Mushroom Balls - Braised abalone mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, and tofu skin balls with stir-fried seasonal green vegetables

Tomato Rice Noodles – Tomato, baby leaf, and rice noodles

Green Onion Fried Rice or Fried rice with quinoa, winter greens and fried leeks

Fresh fruit apricot ice cream – Apricot sorbet and seasonal fruits

Western: Brasserie Primula

Avocado and mango salad with shallot dressing

Carrot and orange soup

Ratatouille and vegan cheese in pate brick with balsamic sauce

Soy pate and grilled vegetable millefeuille with teriyaki truffle sauce

Chocolate cake and banana soy milk ice cream

Vegan bread

Coffee or tea

Japanese: Edo Cuisine Hanasansho

Side dishes – Creamy tofu skin with soy sauce mixed with red sprouts, wasabi, and flower spikes, Deep fried eggplant with grated leeks and tempura dip, Vegetable rice crackers, burdock, lotus root, carrots

Soup – Seasonal vegetabled puree soup, namafu, green daikon, yuzu

Hearty side dishes – Tofu skin and mushroom hotpot with seasonal vegetables, shabu-mochi rice cakes, Daikoku shimeji, Yamabushitake, Hanabirataka, Shiitake, and Enoki mushrooms, green onions, Chinese cabbage

Main dish – Assortment of three kinds of vegan sushi – zucchini, turnip, and bell pepper

Dessert – Sweat red bean soup / Warabi mochi

Details

Location: The Dinining, Shiba Park Hotel 1F

Tel.: 03-5470-7671

Time: 17:00 – 22:00 *Last Order: 20:00 for courses, 20:30 for a la carte

Reservations: Through the home page or by phone



Price: Dinner Course – ¥8,050 (including tax and service fees)

*A la carte menu also available

* Images are for illustrative purposes only.

* Prices shown include tax and service fees.

* The contents and prices shown are subject to change without notice depending on availability.

About Shiba Park Hotel



Founded in 1948, Shiba Park Hotel began as a hotel for foreign trade missions and has a rich history and tradition. Within the hotel are 1,500 works of literature selected by the Ginza Tsutaya bookstore. The hotel features 198 guest rooms, a restaurant offering Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine on the first floor, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. Between 2020 and 2023, the hotel underwent renovations of its guest rooms and public spaces. Cultural experiences such as tea ceremonies and kintsugi workshops are also offered.