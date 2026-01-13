403
DBIA Announces 2026 Board Leadership To Optimize Design-Build Done Right Nationwide
The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) announced its 2026 National Board of Directors leadership and new board members, a slate that reflects the full breadth of today's design-build industry, including Owners, designers, builders, legal experts and federal leaders.
2026 DBIA NATIONAL BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
DBIA's 2026 National Board Executive Committee will provide leadership and oversight for the organization's strategic priorities:
. Chair: Virginia McAllister, RA, LEED, NCARB, NCIDQ, DBIA; CEO, Iron Horse Architects (Denver, CO)
. Vice Chair: Shannon Gustine, LEED AP BD+C, DBIA; Regional Vice President, Hensel Phelps (Denver, CO)
. Treasurer: Dave Triplett, DBIA; Chief Contracting Officer, Federal Bureau of Investigation (Clarksburg, WV)
NEW MEMBERS ELECTED TO THE DBIA NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
DBIA also welcomes the following professionals to its National Board of Directors, bringing deep experience from across the design-build ecosystem:
. Brandon Dekker, LEED GA, DBIA; Principal and Executive Director of West Region, CannonDesign: A longtime design-build advocate, Dekker brings leadership experience across architecture, construction management and legislative advocacy, including advancing progressive design-build authorization in California.
. Seema Javeri, PE, PMP, SSBB, CCM, DBIA; Major Projects Team Lead, Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation: Javeri brings three decades of transportation leadership at the state and federal levels, overseeing some of the nation's highest-risk and highest-profile infrastructure projects.
. James Kehoe, DBIA; Vice President, Development Services, VanTrust Real Estate LLC: With more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate development, Kehoe contributes Owner-side expertise across office, industrial, mixed-use and multifamily projects.
. Charlie Rocheleau, LEED AP, DBIA; Regional Vice President, Haskell: Rocheleau brings more than 25 years of experience delivering collaborative design-build projects, with deep involvement in water, municipal and public-sector markets.
. Holly Streeter-Schaefer, DBIA; Attorney, Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.: An attorney and former construction engineer, Streeter-Schaefer adds extensive experience in alternative delivery contracting, risk management and dispute resolution for complex design-build projects.
GUIDING THE FUTURE OF DESIGN-BUILD DELIVERY
“Design-build continues to expand because it delivers better outcomes for Owners and communities,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, Executive Director and CEO of DBIA.“This Board reflects the realities of today's industry: increasingly complex projects, greater collaboration across sectors and a growing need for clear best practices. Their collective experience will help ensure design-build continues to evolve responsibly and effectively.”
As design-build continues to grow, approaching nearly half of all U.S. construction spending, DBIA's National Board of Directors plays a central role in advancing the organization's mission. The Board provides strategic direction for industry best practices, supports Owner success and helps ensure DBIA's education, resources and advocacy keep pace with increasing demand for collaborative project delivery.
