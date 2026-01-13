Behavioral Health Care M&A Activity Increases 42% In 2025

Despite the robust annual growth, activity moderated in the fourth quarter, with just 18 BHC deal announcements. This continues a downward quarterly trend of 32 deals in Q1, 28 in Q2 and 26 in Q3, and represents a 22% decrease from the 23 deals announced in Q4:24.

The full-year surge was driven primarily by significant growth in the counseling and psychiatric care specialty, which accounted for 52 deals in 2025, a nearly threefold increase from only 18 deals in 2024. This specialty dominated activity throughout the year, reflecting heightened demand for outpatient mental health services and talk therapy.

Providers for substance use disorder ranked second among investor interest, with 18 deals, while autism spectrum disorder treatment providers and intellectual and developmental disability care tied for third, each recording 11 transactions.

In Q4:25, counseling and psychiatric care remained the most active specialty with nine deals, followed by substance use disorder treatment with five deals and intellectual and developmental disability care with two deals.

“2025 was a standout year for Behavioral Health Care M&A, with full-year volume jumping 42% and approaching levels last seen in 2022,” said Avery Swett, Editorial Analyst at Irving Levin Associates, which publishes the data on its LevinPro HC platform.“While Q4 showed some cooling, the underlying demand for mental health, substance use and developmental services remains powerful. We expect strategic consolidation and platform expansion to continue driving activity in the lower- to middle-market segments into 2026.”

