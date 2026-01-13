PFDJ Office In Gash Barka Region Working To Strengthen Organizations

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, January 13, 2026/APO Group/ --

The PFDJ office in the Gash Barka Region reported that in 2026 it will earnestly work to strengthen and expand the organization in area administrations and among civil workers. The report was made at an activity assessment meeting conducted on 12 January in Barentu.

Mr. Mahmud Ali Jabra, Secretary of the PFDJ in the region, said that in 2025 commendable social and development programs were conducted in all sub-zones of the region, and that strong efforts will be exerted to expand the activities to the level of area administrations and villages.

The heads of Organizational, Political, and Administrative affairs, as well as secretaries of the PFDJ branches, on their part commended the contribution of the public and Government workers in support of families of martyrs and called for reinforced participation in the program.

Indicating that although the progress being registered in organizational and political issues is encouraging, Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the Region, called for designing programs that enhance the participation of women as well as youth-centered programs.

