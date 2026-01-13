DP World Tour And Dubai Creek Lead Eco Clean-Up Before Dubai Invitational

In a show of commitment to sustainability, staff from the DP World Tour's Middle East office teamed up with colleagues from Dubai Creek Resort last week for a quarterly clean-up of the iconic waterway, in support of Clean Up Our World.

With the Dubai Invitational set to welcome defending champion Tommy Fleetwood alongside stars Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Francesco Molinari, volunteers ensured the natural surroundings match the world-class golf on display.

The clean-up spanned the shoreline between the Floating and Garhoud Bridges, transforming sections of Dubai Creek while building on momentum from previous initiatives.

This effort aligns with Golf for Good, the DP World Tour's commitment to environmental and social sustainability, ensuring a lasting positive impact on courses, communities, and countries visited by the Tour.

The Dubai Invitational, kicking off the Race to Dubai's International Swing, features 60 professional and 60 amateur golfers, alongside a three-day Pro-Am team event, culminating in a professionals-only finale on Sunday.

General admission is free, with premium options including the Championship Chalet, Clubhouse Ticket+, and Creek View Terrace, offering exclusive hospitality and elevated viewing experiences.

