South Korea Prosecutors Demand Death Penalty For Ex-President Yoon Over Martial Law: Media Reports
South Korean prosecutors called Tuesday for former president Yoon Suk Yeol to receive the death penalty for his declaration of martial law, the country's Yonhap news agency reported.
"Special prosecutors demanded the death penalty for former president Yoon as the 'ringleader of the insurrection,'" Yonhap said at the final hearing of his trial for insurrection in Seoul.
