Iran Protests: Authorities To Press Capital Crime Charges For Some 'Rioters'

Iranian authorities will press capital crime charges against some suspects arrested over recent demonstrations, prosecutors said Tuesday, as alarm grows that the Islamic republic could extensively use the death penalty to crack down on the protests.

The office of the Tehran prosecutor said in a statement quoted by state television that an unspecified number would be charged with "moharebeh", or "waging war against God", a sharia law term which is a capital crime in Iran and used widely in the past in death penalty cases.

"A number of rioters whose charges are consistent with moharebeh will soon be sent to court," it said. Rights groups have said hundreds, and potentially even higher numbers, have been killed in the protests.

Iranian state media emphasises that dozens of members of the security forces were killed at the hands of "rioters".

'Extremely worrying'

Iran is the world's most prolific executioner after China, according to rights groups. Last year, it hanged at least 1,500 people, Norway-based Iran Human Rights group (IHR) said.

Twelve people were executed over the last major protest wave from 2022 to 2023, according to IHR. Another 12 people have been executed on charges of spying for Israel since a war in June between the two foes.

It is "extremely worrying to see public statements by some judicial officials indicating the possibility of the death penalty being used against protesters through expedited judicial proceedings", said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

IHR said it feared the Islamic republic "is seeking to conduct rapid trials without observing fair trial standards for detained protesters".

It highlighted the case of Erfan Soltani, 26, who was arrested last week in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj and who, according to a family source, has already been sentenced to death and is due to be executed as early as Wednesday.

It is not clear what the charges against him are and the case has not been reported by state media.