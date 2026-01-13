Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll Rises To 2,003 In Iran's Protests, Says Rights Group

The US-based HRANA rights group said on Tuesday it had verified the deaths of 2,003 people during Iran's protests, including 1,850 protesters, 135 government-affiliated individuals, nine people aged under 18, and nine non-protester civilians.

