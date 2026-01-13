India Orders Quick Commerce Platforms To Stop '10-Minute' Delivery Services

India's government has ordered Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy to stop promoting their grocery deliveries as a "10-minute" service, two sources said, in a setback for a sector that has changed the way Indians in cities shop and is sought after by investors.

Fears of rash driving by riders and low pay for not completing orders within 10 minutes have dogged the so-called "quick commerce" sector that today is worth some $11.5 billion, data from Datum Intelligence shows.

Recommended For You India man arrested for trying to derail Heera Group probe that affected UAE investors

The labour ministry raised the issue during a closed-door meeting on Saturday with representatives from the three companies, asking them to stop promoting the business as a 10-minute service, the sources added, declining to be named as the gathering was confidential.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Eternal's Blinkit did not respond to Reuters queries. IPO-bound Zepto and Swiggy declined to comment. The labour ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The companies' quick commerce shopping apps allow urban shoppers to get groceries, and even many electronics and household items within minutes.

The industry has attracted billions of dollars in investment. Swiggy in December raised $1.11 billion from institutional investors, including BlackRock, Temasek and Fidelity.

Blinkit now describes its offering as "Groceries more", instead of "Grocery in 10 minutes" earlier, according to the internet archive website Wayback Machine.

However, Tata's BigBasket, Zepto and Swiggy's Instamart all continued to promote their business offering as a "10-minute" service on the Apple App Store on Tuesday.