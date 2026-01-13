Qatari PM Receives Call From Iranian Official, Says Doha Backs Efforts To 'De-Escalate'

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani expressed Doha's support on Tuesday for "all efforts aiming to de-escalate and peaceful solutions" in the Middle East.

The Qatari official's comments came during a phone call he received from Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, the Gulf country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X. During the call, he also reiterated Qatar's support for all efforts that enhance security and stability in the region.

The two officials reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, discussed the latest developments in the region, and addressed a number of issues of mutual interest.

The call comes amid widespread anti-government protests in Iran that resulted in several thousand deaths according to some estimates. Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump urged Iranians to keep on protesting and take over their institutions, adding that "help is on its way."

The unrest, sparked by dire economic conditions, has posed the biggest internal challenge to Iran's clerical rulers for at least three years and has come at a time of intensifying international pressure after Israeli and US strikes last year.

On Monday evening, Trump announced 25% import tariffs on products from any country doing business with Iran -a major oil exporter. Trump has also said more military action is among options he is weighing to punish Iran over the crackdown, saying earlier this month "we are locked and loaded".