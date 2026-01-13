UAE: New 'Pre-Immigration Clearance' For Pakistani Travellers Soon

The UAE and Pakistan on Tuesday agreed to sign a“pre-immigration clearance” agreement for Pakistani nationals travelling to the UAE.

This was announced after a meeting between senior officials of the two countries, including Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi and Ahmed Bin Lahij Al Falasi, Director General of Customs and Port Security, who headed a UAE delegation to Pakistan.

Naqvi said Pakistani nationals will have to complete the pre-immigration clearance and other checks before travelling to the UAE, according to a press statement issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior on Tuesday.

The system will initially be launched on a pilot basis, with Karachi selected as the first location.

Mohsin Naqvi said that under the agreement with the UAE, immigration and relevant clearance will take place in Pakistan itself.

“After its implementation, passengers arriving in the UAE will not be required to undergo lengthy immigration procedures and will be able to exit the airport directly as domestic passengers,” said the statement, quoting Pakistan's interior minister.

Naqvi added that the initiative will make travel easier, save time, and enhance the overall passenger experience.

There are more than 1.7 million Pakistani nationals living and working in the UAE, mostly in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. In addition, many Pakistani nationals visit the UAE as tourists every year.

The UAE delegation termed the move beneficial for the people of both countries and expressed readiness for cooperation, said the statement.

‎It was decided in the meeting that the relevant authorities would continue coordination to finalise the administrative and technical framework of the pilot project, and upon successful implementation, the system would be gradually expanded to more destinations.‎