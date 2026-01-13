Alike Launches Customisable Digital City Tourist Passes For Travellers Visiting Dubai, London, Paris, And Singapore - AE...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Alike, the AI-powered unified social travel platform, has launched its customisable digital tourist passes for Dubai, London, Paris and Singapore. The tourist passes allow travellers to build their own city itineraries instead of purchasing fixed bundles, providing greater flexibility while offering savings of upto 50% compared with individual ticket purchases.

Together, these four cities welcomed close to 80 million international visitors in 2024. The launch marks the expansion of Alike's modular pass infrastructure across multiple global hubs, designed to scale to additional cities with minimal friction.

The introduction of the new passes follows the success of The Abu Dhabi Pass, built and operated by Alike for the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. It also reflects a broader acceleration in demand for personalised travel products. The personalised travel and experiences segment is projected to grow from USD 170 billion in 2025 to more than USD 315 billion by 2029.

“Travellers increasingly expect travel to adapt to them, not the other way round,” said Ashish Sidhra, Co-Founder of Alike.“Traditional bundled passes often include attractions people never intended to visit. Alike's passes give them choice and clarity, they create their own journey and pay only for what they value.”

The passes are powered by Infinity, Alike's proprietary travel technology platform. Building upon Alike's mission of ending fragmentation in travel, these passes put everything, from discovery to ticket redemption, into one digital journey, accessible on any device.

Travellers receive:



instant booking confirmations

digital QR codes for entry online management for timed access where applicable

The experience reduces queuing, paper tickets, and uncertainty and increases completion and usage rates.

Additional pass benefits include:



customisable attraction selection

no compulsory pre-set bundles

transparent savings of upto 50%

seamless QR entry across participating partners 24/7 customer support when required

The global city pass market is valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to nearly USD 6.5 billion by 2033. Leveraging its platform-led approach, Alike plans to extend its tourist passes to more than 25 major destinations across Europe, Asia and North America by the end of 2026.

This roadmap is supported by:



a repeatable launch framework

a partner-led attraction ecosystem

unified technology infrastructure strong consumer demand for flexible, digital-first travel products

Alike is building world's first truly unified travel platform, combining AI intelligence and peer trust, to establish a new, fragmentation-free way of sharing, discovering, planning, and booking travel. Alike is working to bring together the travel stages of inspiration, planning, booking, in-trip support and memories sharing in one seamless experience. Powered by its modular Infinity platform, Alike's AI twin“Eia” is working in tandem with a rapidly increasing travel creator community to deliver truly personalised, and unified travel journeys at scale. By making travel experiences social and unified, Alike aims to help everyone travel like the people they like.

