Swiss Clauses Ring In The New Year Again
Silvesterchläuse ziehen am“Alten Silvester” durch Ausserrhoden
The groups of Clauses visited homes and farms on secret routes. There they stood in a circle, rang their bells and sang a wordless natural yodel, a Zäuerli.
In the hinterland of Appenzell Outer Rhodes in particular, the turn of the year is celebrated twice: on December 31 and again on“Old New Year's Eve” on January 13. This has its origins in the confessional dispute of the 16th century, when Pope Gregory XIII adapted the Julian calendar. The Protestant people of Outer Rhodes refused to recognise this.More More Culture Happy – and creepy – New Year in Switzerland!
