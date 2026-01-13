Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Clauses Ring In The New Year Again


2026-01-13 02:09:44
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) From dawn on Tuesday, Silvesterchläuse (New Year's Eve Clauses) travelled from farm to farm in canton Appenzell Outer Rhodes, northeastern Switzerland. They wished the residents a Happy New Year, ringing and singing according to the Julian calendar. This content was published on January 13, 2026 - 19:15 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The groups of Clauses visited homes and farms on secret routes. There they stood in a circle, rang their bells and sang a wordless natural yodel, a Zäuerli.

In the hinterland of Appenzell Outer Rhodes in particular, the turn of the year is celebrated twice: on December 31 and again on“Old New Year's Eve” on January 13. This has its origins in the confessional dispute of the 16th century, when Pope Gregory XIII adapted the Julian calendar. The Protestant people of Outer Rhodes refused to recognise this.

Swissinfo

