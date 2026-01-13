Swiss Clauses Ring In The New Year Again

The groups of Clauses visited homes and farms on secret routes. There they stood in a circle, rang their bells and sang a wordless natural yodel, a Zäuerli.

In the hinterland of Appenzell Outer Rhodes in particular, the turn of the year is celebrated twice: on December 31 and again on“Old New Year's Eve” on January 13. This has its origins in the confessional dispute of the 16th century, when Pope Gregory XIII adapted the Julian calendar. The Protestant people of Outer Rhodes refused to recognise this.

This content was published on Dec 31, 2024 Billions of people around the world will be marking the New Year somehow – and the tradition-loving Swiss are no exception.