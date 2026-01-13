Jordan Hosts Food Fair
According to information from the event's organizers, the Jordan Food Expo is an opportunity for companies interested in selling in the country to learn about the characteristics of the local market, the products that appeal to Jordanian consumers, how established brands engage with their audiences, and the sales strategies of competitors.
The exhibition will feature producers from a wide range of food segments, including meats, dairy products, frozen foods, fruits and vegetables, spices, and desserts. In addition to food, sectors that are part of the food industry's supply chain will be represented at the fair, such as packaging and uniforms. Representatives of local retailers, airlines, consultants, sectoral institutions, and distributors will also attend the event. More information is available here.
