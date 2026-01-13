Payfuture / Key word(s): Financial

Payfuture Appoints Sid Gautam as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Enterprise Growth

13.01.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST

LONDON, UK - January 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Payfuture, the global payments technology company building the financial rails into emerging markets, today announced the appointment of Sid Gautam as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Sid joins the executive leadership team with a mandate to lead the company's global commercial, revenue, and growth strategy as it scales enterprise payment infrastructure across high-growth regions. With more than two decades of experience across B2B payments and fintech, Sid brings a rare combination of full-stack payments expertise and commercial leadership. His track record spans senior roles at industry pioneers including BVNK, Flutterwave, Nium, and IDT, where he helped build and scale revenue operations across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas. His experience includes processing, issuing, cross-border settlement, real-time payouts, and stablecoin infrastructure, critical components for scaling in complex, regulated markets. “Sid brings a unique blend of deep domain expertise and go-to-market excellence,” said Manpreet Haer, Co-Founder and CEO at Payfuture.“He's operated across traditional and next-gen payments, scaled high-growth fintechs globally, and built commercial engines that are both strategic and execution-focused. As we continue expanding into new markets, his leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our enterprise capabilities and delivering lasting value to our customers.” In his role as CRO, Sid will focus on aligning Payfuture's product, commercial, and growth functions to drive repeatable, sustainable revenue across the company's target regions, including Southeast Asia, MENA, South Asia, and Africa. His strategic priorities include expanding localisation, deepening enterprise partnerships, and delivering true end-to-end payment infrastructure for global merchants navigating fragmented markets. “Payfuture is solving some of the most complex payment challenges in the world's most exciting growth markets,” said Sid.“With its strong technical foundation and customer-first mindset, the company is uniquely positioned to become the PSP of choice for global merchants. I'm thrilled to join at such a pivotal moment and help accelerate our mission to simplify cross-border commerce.” Sid's appointment signals Payfuture's continued investment in top-tier talent as it aims to become the leading partner for enterprise merchants operating in emerging economies. His long-term ambition for the company is bold: to build a market-leading payment platform defined by regulatory strength, global reach, and the confidence of the world's largest enterprises About Payfuture Payfuture is a global payments technology company helping businesses operate and expand in the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. The company enables merchants, platforms, and payment providers to manage local payment acceptance and cross-border fund movement across complex regions. With a strong presence across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, Payfuture combines deep local market expertise with compliant settlement infrastructure to support international growth. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in London, Payfuture works with global businesses to navigate the regulatory, operational, and payment challenges of cross-border commerce. Media Contact:

