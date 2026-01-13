Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Avolta To Redevelop F&B Offering At Geneva Airport


2026-01-13 02:08:04
(MENAFN- EQS Group) The project marks the next phase in a collaboration that began in 2015 and will see Avolta fully rework the airport's existing F&B footprint over the next six years. The renewed portfolio will introduce a number of new Avolta-developed concepts and carefully selected local brands. The refreshed line-up places emphasis on the variety of the offering, efficient layouts, and contemporary design, while maintaining a strong regional identity. By combining local culinary references with scalable proprietary formats, the new F&B mix is intended to broaden customer choice and create a more coherent dining experience throughout the terminal.

“At Geneva Airport, we have built a trusted partnership over the last decade, one rooted in a shared ambition to create exceptional travel experiences,” said Walter Seib, CEO Northern, Central and Eastern Europe at Avolta.“This new chapter reflects the confidence placed in Avolta to continue raising the bar. With fresh concepts, inviting designs, and an elevated food offering, we are committed to delivering a culinary experience that mirrors the quality and hospitality Geneva is known for.”

Geneva Airports Chief Commercial Officer, Kristina Mees said:“This renewed partnership with Avolta reflects our ambition to continuously elevate the commercial experience. By entrusting Avolta with the operation of a carefully curated mix of strong local 'hero' brands alongside innovative Avolta-developed concepts, we are creating a distinctive and high-quality food & beverage offering. This approach allows us to combine a strong sense of place with operational excellence, meeting the expectations of both our local community and international passengers while strengthening the long-term value of our F&B portfolio.”

EQS Group

