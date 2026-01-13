Northc Schweiz Ltd Signs Long-Term Rental Agreement For Hive Campus In Meyrin (GE)
"Geneva is an important commercial and economic centre in Switzerland, alongside the regions around Basel and Zurich. The demand for digital services, and therefore also for data centre capacity, is growing rapidly. This makes Geneva a logical location for the NorthC Group to set up a new data centre. The proximity to the renowned CERN research centre also offers new opportunities for collaboration in the fields of scientific research and innovation, including AI," said Alexandra Schless, CEO of the NorthC Group.
After receiving the legally binding building permit at the end of 2025, HIAG will start work on the realisation of the building in the first quarter of 2026; the building will also be suitable for a variety of uses other than a data centre in the long term. The rentable floor space of the new building is around 5,700 m2, and the handover of the rental property is scheduled for the end of 2027.
"The rental agreement with NorthC underscores our strategy of attracting forward-looking technology companies as tenants to our 'The Hive' campus in Meyrin (GE)," said Marco Feusi, CEO of HIAG, adding: "With the new multifunctional building and its use as a data centre, we are not only creating additional value for our investors, but also strengthening the digital infrastructure in one of Switzerland's most dynamic economic regions."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment