Northc Schweiz Ltd Signs Long-Term Rental Agreement For Hive Campus In Meyrin (GE)

Basel, 13 January 2026 – HIAG has concluded a rental agreement for more than 30 years with NorthC Schweiz Ltd, the Swiss arm of the NorthC Group (a leading data centre operator in north-western Europe), for a new building to be constructed for use as a data centre on the Hive campus in Meyrin (GE). According to NorthC Schweiz Ltd, the planned data centre will have an IT capacity of 4.5 MW and will be powered by 100% green energy. The rental agreement is based on an existing development agreement, the aim of which is for the NorthC Group to operate its sixth data centre in Switzerland. This makes NorthC Schweiz Ltd one of HIAG's ten largest tenants.

"Geneva is an important commercial and economic centre in Switzerland, alongside the regions around Basel and Zurich. The demand for digital services, and therefore also for data centre capacity, is growing rapidly. This makes Geneva a logical location for the NorthC Group to set up a new data centre. The proximity to the renowned CERN research centre also offers new opportunities for collaboration in the fields of scientific research and innovation, including AI," said Alexandra Schless, CEO of the NorthC Group.

After receiving the legally binding building permit at the end of 2025, HIAG will start work on the realisation of the building in the first quarter of 2026; the building will also be suitable for a variety of uses other than a data centre in the long term. The rentable floor space of the new building is around 5,700 m2, and the handover of the rental property is scheduled for the end of 2027.

"The rental agreement with NorthC underscores our strategy of attracting forward-looking technology companies as tenants to our 'The Hive' campus in Meyrin (GE)," said Marco Feusi, CEO of HIAG, adding: "With the new multifunctional building and its use as a data centre, we are not only creating additional value for our investors, but also strengthening the digital infrastructure in one of Switzerland's most dynamic economic regions."