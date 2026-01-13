Mobile Phone Exports From India To Top USD 30 Bn, Production To Hit USD 75 Bn In FY26: ICEA

MENAFN - KNN India)Mobile phone production in India is projected to reach USD 75 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, including exports of over USD 30 billion, according to industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

Electronics Output and PLI Impact

Speaking to PTI, ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said India's electronics production grew strongly, reaching USD 133 billion in 2025, fueled by a sharp rise in exports.

He added that the Mobile Phone Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, continuing through 2025–26 and set to conclude in March 2026, has been a major driver of domestic manufacturing expansion.

“Under this scheme, Indian mobile production scale has grown substantially, and we expect India to reach around $75 billion in mobile production with more than USD 30 billion in exports in FY26,” Mohindroo said.

Transition Phase After PLI

He described the conclusion of the mobile phone PLI scheme as a critical transition point for the industry, marking a phase of scale consolidation and planning for the next stage of competitiveness.

He added that the deepening of the value chain through the electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS) and approvals for semiconductor projects have met industry expectations for building a more comprehensive ecosystem.

“The next phase of growth will depend on India's ability to further scale manufacturing, specialise across product segments, and embed more deeply into global value chains for both finished products and components,” he said.

ICEA's membership includes major manufacturers such as Apple, Foxconn, Dixon, Vivo, Oppo and Lava.

Domestic Market Trends

According to International Data Corporation's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for the third quarter of 2025, Apple recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India, supplying five million iPhones to the domestic market.

The company continues to lead both the premium and super-premium smartphone segments, which were key contributors to the growth of India's smartphone market during the September quarter.

(KNN Bureau)