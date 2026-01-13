PFRDA Conducts NPS Awareness Drive For Msmes At Vibrant Gujarat Event

MENAFN - KNN India)The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), in collaboration with PwC, conducted extensive outreach and awareness sessions on the National Pension System (NPS) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during the 2nd Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2026 held in Rajkot.

Addressing MSME stakeholders, Mamta Rohit, Executive Director, PFRDA, stressed the critical need for retirement planning in the MSME sector, which employs nearly 29 crore people across India.

She noted that India is ageing rapidly, with only about 29 per cent of the elderly population currently receiving any form of pension, warning that delays in action could widen the gap between dignified ageing and financial insecurity.

Highlighting the scale of the sector, she said MSMEs employ over 32 crore people nationwide and are the second-largest employer after agriculture.

In Gujarat alone, there are around 42 lakh registered MSMEs spread across more than 230 GIDC industrial estates and nearly 186 MSME clusters.

Rohit emphasised that NPS offers MSMEs a cost-effective, flexible and tax-efficient retirement solution with no minimum employee requirement and full portability across jobs and locations.

The VGRC, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) series and aims to showcase regional potential, promote grassroots development.

The Regional MSME Conclave, organised on January 12, was attended by senior dignitaries including Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat Minister Jitubhai Savjibhai Vaghani, and Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Dr. Hasmukh Adhia.

(KNN Bureau)