Ainewsbreaks Mcewen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Reports Final Drill Results Supporting Resource Growth At Tartan Mine

McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) announced final drill results to be included in an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tartan Mine Project near Flin Flon, Manitoba, which is expected by the end of February and will support future planning as the Company targets doubling gold production by 2030. Recent highlights include an intercept of 7.5 grams per tonne gold over 18.9 metres, extending high-grade mineralization along the Western Flank beyond previously reported results and indicating strong potential to further expand the resource as the Main Zone widens at depth while maintaining robust gold grades.

About McEwen

McEwen shares trade on both the NYSE and TSX under the ticker MUX.

McEwen provides its shareholders with exposure to a growing base of gold and silver production in addition to a very large copper development project, all in the Americas. The gold and silver mines are in prolific mineral-rich regions of the world, the Cortez Trend in Nevada, USA, the Timmins district of Ontario, Canada and the Deseado Massif in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. McEwen is also considering reactivating a gold and silver mine in Mexico.

The Company has a 46.4% interest in McEwen Copper, which owns the large, long-life, advanced-stage Los Azules copper development project in San Juan province, Argentina – a region that hosts some of the country's largest copper deposits. According to the last financing for McEwen Copper, the implied value of McEwen's ownership interest is US$456 million.

The Los Azules copper project is designed to be one of the world's first regenerative copper mines and carbon neutral by 2038. Its Feasibility Study results were announced in the press release dated October 7, 2025.

Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen has invested over US$200 million personally and takes a salary of $1 per year, aligning his interests with shareholders. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada, a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and a winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Energy) award. His objective is to build MUX's profitability, share value and eventually implement a dividend policy, as he did while building Goldcorp Inc.

