Rockbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Reports Strong Q4 And Full-Year 2025 Gold Production At Tocantinzinho

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) announced preliminary production results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2025, from its Tocantinzinho Gold Mine in Pará State, Brazil, reporting Q4 gold production of 47,346 ounces from 1,077 thousand tonnes of ore processed at an average grade of 1.49 g/t gold and recoveries of 91.8%. For the full year, the mine produced 171,871 ounces of gold from 4,086 thousand tonnes processed at an average grade of 1.44 g/t gold with average recoveries of 90.6%, marking the operation's first full year of commercial production and reflecting improved mine and plant productivity alongside a strong safety performance.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the TZ Gold Mine in Brazil and Oko West Gold Project in Guyana, both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

