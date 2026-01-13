Techmediabreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Secures Initial Commercial Commitments For AI-Enabled Product Category

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)(NASDAQ: MAMO, a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and emerging technology products, announced that it has secured initial commercial commitments from third-party customers for a new AI-enabled product category under development, marking a milestone in the Company's expansion into emerging technology markets. Through its subsidiary, Massimo Motor Sports, LLC, the Company has entered into formal commercial arrangements, including a signed sales contract and a related letter of intent, contemplating the purchase of up to 5,000 units with an aggregate potential value of approximately $19.7 million, subject to delivery, fulfillment milestones, and customary commercial and regulatory conditions, providing early validation of market demand while revenue recognition and ultimate financial impact remain contingent on contract performance.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

