Tinygemsbreaks LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Engages IBN To Support Corporate Communications Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing differentiated cancer therapies, announced that it has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, to support its corporate communications strategy. Through the engagement, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution platform, including more than 5,000 syndication outlets, newsletters, social media channels, blogs and wire services via InvestorWire, to increase awareness of LIXTE's first-in-class approach to enhancing the effectiveness of existing chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments, including its lead clinical candidate, LB-100, across cancers with significant unmet medical need.

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see ), LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.

LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's new approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma and Metastatic Colon Cancer.

