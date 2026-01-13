Chinesenewsbreaks Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) Plans Acquisition To Obtain Canadian MSB License And Expand North America Access

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) announced its intention to acquire Gello Finance Ltd. through its wholly owned subsidiary AlloyX (Hong Kong) Limited to obtain a Canadian Money Services Business license regulated by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, a move that would provide fully compliant access to North America markets and advance the Company's global expansion strategy. Upon completion, the MSB license would authorize AXG to offer regulated foreign exchange, cross-border remittance, virtual currency and payment processing services, formally establishing its entry into North America's mainstream financial and digital asset ecosystems while strengthening its compliance framework across OECD jurisdictions.

About Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) is a global leading financial technology firm focused on digital currency payments and asset tokenization. Founded in 2016, it has dedicated to bridging traditional and decentralized finance by building a secure, efficient and compliant financial infrastructure that provides integrated digital asset solutions for global investors and institutions. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, along with other key subsidiaries such as AlloyX Group and AX Coin, the Company has developed a multi-jurisdictional, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade new financial platform encompassing global stablecoin payments, corporate treasury and private wealth management and tokenization as a service. Backed by leading international institutional investors, the Company manages compliant and transparent digital assets that are closely connected to the real economy. The Company is committed to establishing itself as a leading global digital asset financial platform, driving the seamless convergence of traditional finance and the digital assets ecosystem.

About ChineseWire

