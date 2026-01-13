Investornewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (OTC: GTVH) Signals Balance Sheet Reset And Operational Momentum In Corporate Update

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) (“GTV”) today issued a corporate update outlining a transition into its next phase as the Company nears completion of legacy cleanup initiatives, strengthens its balance sheet, and accelerates momentum across its core operating businesses. Management said millions of dollars in historical debt have been removed, materially improving the Company's financial position, with the impact expected to be reflected in upcoming Q4 results, while operational focus shifts to growth initiatives led by Go Fast Sports & Beverages and Snapt Beverages, including expanding retail plans, active manufacturing discussions, and a partnership potentially closing in the near term as the Company enters 2026 with renewed structure, execution, and accountability.

To view the full press release, visit

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) is a diversified company developing a portfolio of high-growth businesses across construction, energy, and consumer goods. Through subsidiaries such as GoldenEra Development, GoFast Sports, Deep South Electrical Contractors, and its future Manufacturing & Logistics Division, the company operates a vertically integrated model focused on profitability, innovation, and long-term shareholder value.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GTVH are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN