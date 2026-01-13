Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Desert Highway Reopens In Both Directions, PSD Announces


2026-01-13 02:02:50
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced on Tuesday the reopening of the Desert Highway in both directions after visibility improved, following its temporary closure due to the prevailing weather conditions.
The directorate urged drivers to exercise the utmost caution while driving and to adhere to the instructions and advice of PSD personnel stationed along the road in order to ensure the safety of all.

Jordan News Agency

