Dr. Katharine K. Wilkinson Announced As Living Future 2026 Keynote: A Blueprint For Climate Wayfinding

SEATTLE, January 13, 2026 /3BL/ - Building a regenerative future requires more than just technical data; it requires a new map for the human heart and the built environment. Living Future is proud to announce that Dr. Katharine K. Wilkinson, acclaimed climate strategist and co-founder of The All We Can Save Project, will headline Living Future 2026, taking place April 14–17 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle.

Dr. Wilkinson's forthcoming book, Climate Wayfinding: Healing Ourselves and the Planet We Call Home, offers a bold roadmap for navigating the climate crisis with clarity, courage, and community. Drawing on personal insights, climate science, and practical strategies, Wilkinson's work empowers leaders, designers, and communities to translate concern into meaningful action-a message at the heart of Living Future 2026.

We are at a pivot point where design must become a tool for healing," says Lindsay Baker, CEO of Living Future. "Dr. Wilkinson's work perfectly captures the spirit of LF26. She doesn't just talk about the problem; she gives us the 'wayfinding' tools to strengthen our resolve and abilities as climate leaders, as world shapers, and as community members in this beautiful community of climate action.

Living Future 2026 is far more than a conference; it is a collaborative meeting ground where architects, designers, developers, and advocates unite to shape the next era of the built environment. This year's program is strategically built around four high-impact tracks designed to address our most urgent challenges. Through Radical Climate Action, we focus on decarbonizing our buildings at scale, while Thriving Communities ensures we center equity and health in every zip code. We further explore the shift from mere sustainability to restorative design through Nature as Co-Designer, while identifying the policy and financial levers that serve as Catalysts of Transformative Change to accelerate the movement.

The Path to a Regenerative Future

The climate crisis demands that we move beyond the safety of incrementalism toward the bravery of radical innovation. Living Future 2026 is a vital convening for those ready to lead the transition from a "less bad" built environment to one that is truly restorative. Living Future 2026 is where global visionaries and practitioners unite to bridge the gap between climate policy and regenerative action. By immersing themselves in the wisdom of nature-aligned design and the integrity of healthy materials, attendees gain the essential tools to transform our buildings into catalysts for healing. This is more than a conference; it is where connections are forged and solutions are shared to cultivate a world that gives more than it takes.

About Living Future

Living Future is a globally recognized nonprofit at the vanguard of the building industry. We provide industry leaders with the tools and support they need to drive an urgent transformation toward a regenerative, resilient, and just future. Our vision is simple: cultivate a society that is socially just, culturally rich, and ecologically restorative.

