A New Year Perspective: Trusted Chemistry

When I look back on the year we just completed, what stands out most isn't a single milestone-it's how our people showed up for each other, for our customers, and for our communities. That commitment is the foundation we carry into 2026.

This year, we will continue to anchor our decisions and actions in Chemours' core values: Safety, Integrity, Partnership, Ownership, and Respect. These aren't words on a wall-they're behaviors we practice in every plant, lab, and office. They support our simple and powerful vision to deliver Trusted Chemistry which guides the way we operate, innovate, and engage with stakeholders.

And while our values and vision guide how we show up, our strategy guides what we do. We're continuing to execute our corporate strategy, Pathway to Thrive, to drive performance today while strengthening Chemours for tomorrow. In 2026, our work remains grounded in a balanced and disciplined approach to capital allocation as we continue to drive progress across our four pillars: Operational Excellence, Enabling Growth, Portfolio Management, and Strengthening the Long Term.

I believe Operational Excellence starts with people. Early in my career, leading a shift of operators taught me that the best ideas often come from those doing the work at the source. That lesson has never left me: listen, learn, empower, and implement. In 2026, I'm focused on helping our team elevate insights, strengthen consistency and reliability across our operations, as we drive continuous improvement – always with a disciplined approach to how we allocate our resources.

When I think about Enabling Growth, it really comes down to solving real problems for customers and society. From thermal management solutions that make high‐performance computing and electrification more efficient to advanced materials that support semiconductor manufacturing and pigments that make coatings more durable, our chemistry is essential to modern living. We always aim to advance innovations responsibly-and talk about them clearly-so stakeholders understand how our work supports progress they can feel.

Portfolio Management is about focus and fit. We'll continue to look at how we deploy capital, capabilities, and leadership attention to areas where we believe we can create distinctive value, sharpening our portfolio so we can deliver more impact for our stakeholders.

Strengthening the Long Term is how we protect our privilege to operate, grounded in our commitment to responsible manufacturing. That includes advocating for the essentiality of our chemistry, transparent reporting and action against our Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals, and continued engagement to advance science‐based understanding of our chemistry. We know we still have work to do-and we're committed to doing it constructively.

I believe the science of chemistry can also build its credibility through conversation at all levels-patient, fact‐based, human conversation. Each of us can help people understand how chemistry powers everyday life, from smartphones and air travel to technologies enabling cleaner energy and smarter infrastructure. Engaging with integrity and openness helps build the trust that responsible, science-based work and solutions can earn.

To our employees: thank you for how you show up. To our partners and neighbors: thank you for the collaboration. And to anyone curious about how chemistry can improve lives-reach out. Let's talk. Trusted Chemistry becomes real when we work on it together.

Denise Dignam is the President and Chief Executive Office of The Chemours Company, a global chemistry company with a vision to deliver Trusted Chemistry that makes people's lives better and helps communities thrive.