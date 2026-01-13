NFFF Awards Over $500,000 In Scholarships To Families Of Fallen Firefighters

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by firehero

Program supported by the Motorola Solutions Foundation and partners increases access to education for spouses and children of firefighters who have died in the line of duty

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation selects 56 recipients for 2025-26 academic year; program surpasses $7 million in total support

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) has awarded 56 scholarships totaling $535,109 to the spouses, children, and stepchildren of fallen firefighters for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Since 1997, the NFFF Scholarship Program has provided more than $7.39 million in tuition assistance to 1,765 students across the country. By reducing the financial burden of higher education, the program ensures the legacies of fallen firefighters live on through the accomplishments of their families.

This year's recipients include 38 returning scholars and 18 first-time recipients. NFFF awards scholarships based on applicants' financial need and academic performance, with a special consideration for those working toward degrees in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and public safety fields.

“These scholarships reflect the NFFF's ongoing commitment to the families of our nation's fallen firefighters,” said National Fallen Firefighters Foundation CEO Victor Stagnaro.“Stepping up to cover all or some of their tuition is the least we can do, and I know our generous partners feel the same. We are proud to provide stability and support for these families as they pursue higher education and build brighter futures.”

The NFFF scholarship program is made possible through its partners, including Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions. Since 2005, Motorola Solutions Foundation has funded the Senator Paul S. Sarbanes Scholarship program, named in honor of U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes of Maryland, a longtime advocate for firefighters and fire safety who played a crucial role in the establishment of NFFF.

In 2020, Motorola Solutions Foundation expanded its support by launching the Enhanced Scholarship Initiative (ESI), which provides larger scholarship funds to individuals pursuing degrees in STEM or public safety. Since its inception, ESI has provided 14 full scholarships totaling nearly $400,000.

This academic year, 46 of the 56 scholarship recipients received funding through Motorola Solutions Foundation, including two students pursuing degrees in STEM, with one recipient in their second year of medical school.

“For 20 years, our partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation has been an unbreakable bond, rooted in our deep commitment to honor the enduring legacy of these national heroes,” said Wesley Barden Touhy, Executive Director, Motorola Solutions Foundation.“These scholarships reflect our respect for their service and are an investment in the future. We're proud to empower these incredible and resilient students to pursue higher education and build the bright futures they deserve.”

“My dad, FDNY Lieutenant Steven Reisman, was called to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center on September 11, and I lost him at 14 years old due to 9/11-related cancer,” said Natalie Reisman, a Sarbanes Scholarship recipient.“Seeing what he endured, I decided to dedicate my career to the service of human dignity, specifically seeking a career in public interest law. This year, I began my first year at Fordham Law – studying in the same city my dad fought fires – and none of this would be possible without the generous support of the Motorola Solutions Foundation and the continued support of NFFF.” In addition to the support of the Motorola Solutions Foundation, the NFFF Scholarship Program is made possible through the generosity of the following scholarship partners and donors:



Alan Patrick Sondej Scholarship Fund

Kenneth M. Hedrick Memorial Scholarship Fund

Sander Cohen Memorial Scholarship Fund

MissionSquare Retirement

National Association of State Fire Marshals

Burton A. Zipser and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation

Global Health & Safety

Steel Family's Fire Engine 5 Charitable Foundation

Ann & Frank Cahouet Foundation Chief Elwood Banister Memorial Scholarship Fund

