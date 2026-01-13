Antea Group Ranks #17 In Environment Analyst's Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment

MENAFN - 3BL) ST. PAUL, Minn., January 13, 2026 /3BL/ - Antea Group USA was ranked #17 in Environment Analyst's latest Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment.

The report by Environment Analyst, a leading environmental business intelligence provider and membership community, identifies the leading global consultancies in environmental and sustainability (E&S) consulting sector based on their E&S consulting revenue from financial year 2024. The state-of-the-industry study provides a window into market dynamics, competitor rankings, revenue breakdowns, mergers and acquisitions, and growth opportunities.

“Maintaining our position among the world's leading E&S consultancies speaks to the depth of our expertise and the commitment of our teams,” said Raimond Baumans, Chief Marketing Officer at Antea Group USA.“We see this recognition as motivation to keep advancing solutions that support our clients' business goals while contributing to a more sustainable and resilient world.”

Inogen Alliance is also included on the list with a ranking of 37, excluding Antea Group, which is its largest member. Inogen Alliance, co-founded by Antea Group in 2001 to better serve global clients, is a global network of partnering consultancies that provide multinational organizations with consistent, high-quality, and cost-effective environmental, health, safety, and sustainability solutions. The collective ranking of Antea Group and Inogen Alliance is #15 globally.

The report is based on the Global 38 leading E&S consulting firms' figures for the latest fiscal year end, submitted via an annual survey and verification process (and/or estimated based on publicly available annual reports and public information sources where there are data gaps) and totaled a combined revenue of $38.1bn in 2024. Together, the report accounts for 65% of the global E&S consulting market.

About Antea Group USA

Antea®Group USA is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address EHS-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on EHS issues through our work with multinational clients, our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at anteagroup.

About Environment Analyst

Environment Analyst is a leading membership community and provider of business intelligence to the global environmental services sector. Environment Analyst has a global membership community of over 22,000 sustainability professionals. Membership includes access to their entire market intelligence library, which features bespoke market intelligence reports, data-sets, interactive dashboards and competitor analysis profiles, plus business news and insights.